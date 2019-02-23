Friendly exes. Lady Gaga and Christian Carino bumped into each other at a pre-Academy Awards bash three days after their split made headlines.

The former couple were seen speaking at CAA’s pre-Oscars party on Friday, February 22. “Christian Carino walked into the party … said hi to Gaga at one point,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But it was brief and then he went to another room.”

The “Million Reasons” singer, 32, was also spotted alongside her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper at the same event. The pair were talking “in a corner together all night,” the insider reveals to Us.

“They looked so close, they almost seem like a couple,” the source adds. Fans have been speculating that there are romantic sparks between the costars, despite the fact that Cooper is dating Irina Shayk, with whom he shares daughter Lea, 23 months. (The model was not present at the party.)

Rumors that the musician and the talent agent, 49, had called off their engagement started swirling after she attended the 2019 Grammy Awards solo on February 10 and without her pink engagement ring on her left hand. Just Jared confirmed Gaga and Carino’s breakup on Tuesday, February 19.

Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) is nominated for two trophies at the 91st annual Academy Awards: Best Actress for her performance as Ally in A Star Is Born and Best Original Song for the film’s track “Shallow.” The movie is also up for six other accolades: Best Picture, Best Actor (Cooper), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliott), Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound Mixing. Cooper, 44, however, was not nominated for Best Director.

“At the end of the day, [Bradley] knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast,” Gaga told the Los Angeles Times in January. “I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.”

The American Horror Story alum and the Hangover actor are tapped to perform the tune at the star-studded ceremony.

The 91st annual Academy Awards airs on ABC Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

