While Oscars viewers were swooning over Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s intimate “Shallow” performance on Sunday, February 24, the Silver Linings Playbook actor’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, watched from her front-row seat — and wasn’t bothered at all.

“Irina knows that Bradley and Gaga are artists,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the 33-year-old model. “It’s a nonissue for her. They were in character putting on an Oscar performance.”

Despite Cooper’s relationship with Shayk, fans took to Twitter on Sunday night to point out the chemistry between him and the “Bad Romance” songstress, 32, following their steamy duet. The Russian supermodel gave Gaga and her boyfriend a standing ovation following their performance.

Shortly after, Shayk greeted Gaga with a hug as she returned to her seat on Sunday night after accepting the award for Best Original Song. Cooper and the Victoria’s Secret alum share a 23-month-old daughter Lea.

Gaga, for her part, is newly single. Earlier this month, news broke that the American Horror Story actress and her fiancé Christian Carino had called it quits on their relationship after two years together.

Speculation they had split began to swirl after Gaga attended the Grammys solo on February 10, and sans her engagement ring. Just Jared confirmed on Tuesday, February 19, that the two had broken up.

Prior to her big night at the Oscars, Gaga crossed paths with the talent agent, 49, at CAA’s pre-Oscars party in West Hollywood on Friday, February 22. “Christian Carino walked into the party … said hi to Gaga at one point,” an insider told Us. “But it was brief and then he went to another room.”

Meanwhile, Gaga spent the night chatting with Cooper “in a corner together all night,” the insider added, noting that the two “looked so close” and “almost seem like a couple.”

