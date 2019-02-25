Losing their minds! Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper took to the stage at the 91st annual Academy Awards to perform “Shallow” from their movie, A Star Is Born — and fans can’t handle their chemistry.

Cooper, 44, took his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, to the awards show at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 24, but some Twitter users are still convinced that he and Gaga, 32, who recently ended her engagement to Christian Carino, are in love in real life.

“The undeniable chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper is everything. #Oscars,” one fan wrote after the performance. Another added: “If you try to tell me Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t in love, I am going to call you a liar. #Oscars.”

A third supporter compared the emotional performance to Simba and Nala’s relationship in The Lion King. The fan tweeted: “The look Lady Gaga gave to Bradley Cooper at the end of that performance was the live version of Nala looking at Simba in Lion King. She gonna feel the love tonight. #oscars.”

The duo’s performance began with the costars dramatically walking to the stage from the audience and concluded with the Hangover alum cozying up to the Grammy winner as she played the piano. The onscreen couple held eye contact as they sang the powerful tune, which won the Oscar for best original song.

The “Born This Way” singer was up for best actress for her role as Ally in A Star Is Born, while Cooper, who played Jackson Maine in the flick, was nominated for best actor. (They lost to Olivia Colman and Rami Malek, respectively.) The Mule actor made his directorial debut in A Star Is Born, but the feat wasn’t recognized by The Academy.

“At the end of the day, he knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast,” Gaga told the Los Angeles Times last month. “I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.”

