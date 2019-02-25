Off the deep end! Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s song, “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born, took home the trophy for best original song at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24.

Gaga, 32, sobbed as she rose from her seat to accept the award along with cowriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, as well as Cooper, 44. “Thank you so much to The Academy for this wonderful honor. Thank you to every person in the room,” the New York native gushed. “To Mark, Anthony, Andrew, my cowriters; I love them so much. To my sister, my soulmate, I love you. My family’s here. I love you, mom and dad. Bradley. There’s not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.”

She continued: “And if you are at home and you’re sitting on your couch and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work. I’ve worked hard for a long time, and it’s not about … winning. But what it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There’s a discipline for passion, and it’s not about how many times you get rejected, or you fall down, or you’re beaten up — it’s about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep going.”

Gaga and Cooper also performed the hit tune at the awards show, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Earlier this month, the pair were honored by the Recording Academy when they won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards. While the War Dogs actor didn’t attend the ceremony, the American Horror Story alum was gave him a shout out during her acceptance speech.

“I wish Bradley was here with me right now. He’s over in the U.K. I know he wants to be here,” Gaga gushed. “Bradley, I love singing this song with you.” The “Born This Way” singer won two other Grammys that night: Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” and Song Written for Visual Media for the tune from the 2018 romance flick.

Cooper couldn’t make it to the biggest night in music because he was across the pond for the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards, which were held on the same day as the Grammys. He thanked both Gaga and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, as he accepted the award for Best Original Music for A Star Is Born.

“I got to fulfill a dream I never thought would happen,” Cooper said on stage. “I share this with Lady Gaga tonight; the music was the heartbeat of this film. I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year.”

The New York native was upset she couldn’t be in two places at once and tweeted on February 10: “I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTAs. I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs.”

“Shallow” also won for Best Original Song – Motion Picture at the 2019 Golden Globes.

