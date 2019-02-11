An epic moment! Lady Gaga graced the stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 10, as she accepted the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The “Born This Way” songstress, 32, wore a silver statement gown as she took the stage wiping tears from her eyes. During her speech, Gaga couldn’t help but share her thanks to all who have helped her make the moment so special — as well as bring attention to mental health awareness.

“Thank you, thank you so much. I [have] to thank God, thank you for looking out for me. Thank you for my family, at home, I love you. Thank you. I wish Bradley was here with me right now. He’s over in the U.K. I know he wants to be here. Bradley, I love singing this song with you,” Gaga gushed. “And I, if I don’t get another chance to say this, I just want to say I’m so proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues. They’re so important. And a lot of artists, a lot of artists deal with that. And we [have] to take care of each other. So if you see somebody that is hurting, don’t look away. And if you are hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody. … I love you, thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you.”

Prior to the live telecast at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Gaga was honored with two awards: Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” and Song Written for Visual Media with Bradley Cooper for their hit song “Shallow” from 2018’s A Star Is Born.

Gaga expressed her excitement before hitting the red carpet. “I’m not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight,” the New York native tweeted. “We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night. I’m in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you.”

Cooper, 44, however, didn’t attend the 61st annual music show — but for good reason. The Silver Linings Playbook actor was in London representing A Star Is Born on behalf of himself and Gaga at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards.

“I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s . I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well,” Gaga wrote in a heartfelt tweet following their BAFTA win. “We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs.”

Gaga and Cooper’s film is also nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

