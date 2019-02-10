The 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony is tapped to be the year’s biggest night in music. Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott and more artists are scheduled to perform. Anna Kendrick, John Mayer, Nina Dobrev, Wilmer Valderrama, Meghan Trainor and more stars are set to present. Talk about star-studded!

With 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys at the helm, hosting all of the festivities, audiences are definitely in for a treat when they tune in on Sunday, February 10.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” Keys, 38, said in a press release. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going ‘UP’ on February 10!”

President/CEO of the Recording Academy Neil Portnow echoed the “Girl on Fire” singer’s excitement, saying via the same press release, “As an artist who speaks to the power of music, we are thrilled to have her on board for what’s sure to be an unforgettable Grammy Awards.”

As always before the televised event begins, though, there are other special music events that go down: parties. Between Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammys gala and Roc Nation’s pre-Grammys brunch, celebrities across all different fields were pictured celebrating before the affair. Some of the biggest stars in music, as well as TV, sports and even politics, descended upon the Los Angeles area on Saturday, February 9, including Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Beyoncé and Jay-Z and the legendary Barbra Streisand.

The 2019 Grammys will broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Until then, scroll down to see which stars hit up the parties before the show!