He couldn’t have done it alone. Bradley Cooper gushed over two very special women in his life while accepting the award for Best Original Music for A Star Is Born at the BAFTA Film Awards 2019 — costar Lady Gaga and girlfriend Irina Shayk.

“I got to fulfill a dream I never thought would happen,” Cooper, 44, said at the awards show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, February 10. “I share this with Lady Gaga tonight; the music was the heartbeat of this film.” Gaga, 32, and songwriter Lukas Nelson were also part of the win.

The Hangover alum then gave a humorous shout-out to Shayk, 33: “I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year.” Cooper was also nominated for Leading Actor for his role in A Star Is Born, but lost to Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek.

Gaga wasn’t in attendance at the BAFTAs because she was across the pond getting ready to perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. While the “Born This Way” singer wasn’t there to accept the BAFTA in person, she was still overcome with emotion when she heard that A Star Is Born won.

“I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTAs,” Gaga tweeted on Sunday. “I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs.”

Shayk, meanwhile, joined her boyfriend at the show and gave him a standing ovation when his movie was announced as a winner. The supermodel, who shares 22-month-old daughter Lea with Cooper, is notoriously private about her relationship with the Oscar nominee.

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” she told Glamour U.K. for its February 2019 digital issue. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family and I feel happy with it.”

Cooper and Shayk started dating in April 2015 and Us Weekly confirmed the Russia native’s pregnancy in November 2016. The pair welcomed Lea in March 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!