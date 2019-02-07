A not-so-open book. Irina Shayk explained in a new interview why she likes to keep her relationship with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares 22-month-old daughter Lea, out of the public eye .

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly,” she revealed to Glamour U.K. for the magazine’s digital February cover interview. “I admire it and I think it’s great — but I think it’s all about personal choice.”

The Victoria’s Secret model, 33, continued: “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family and I feel happy with it.”

The Kooples ad queen and the A Star Is Born director, 44, who have been dating since 2015, do make rare exceptions for the occasional joint red carpet appearance, however: They were all smiles while attending the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 6.

The duo were also spotted spending some quality time with their little one at Disneyland on December 20. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair looked like “they were having such a fun time. When I saw them, they were leaving Disneyland and heading to California Adventure. He was carrying [Lea]. I was walking in between him and [Shayk], so I saw him look back laughing and gesturing for her to come up next to him.”

Added another onlooker: “He seemed super intense on where he was trying to go and made sure his family got there in one piece.”

Cooper and Shayk welcomed their first child together in March 2017. The new mom gushed about the experience to W magazine in January, telling the magazine, “I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world. I don’t think it’s changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world.”