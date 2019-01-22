Irina Shayk and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, welcomed their baby girl Lea De Seine in March 2017 — but how is motherhood treating the supermodel almost two years later?

“I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world,” the 33-year-old told W. “I don’t think it’s changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world.”

While parenthood may have changed her, it hasn’t changed the way Shayk dresses. “Sometimes [people] will be like, ‘Oh, she’s a mom and she’s wearing this?’ I’m like, ‘Give me a break, girl.’ We live in the 21st century. Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn’t mean you have to change and dress different. Keep expressing yourself and who you are.”

She clearly hasn’t let motherhood sway her style since she has flaunted her post-baby body in countless looks since welcoming Lea.

Even when Shayk walked the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show pregnant, she strutted her stuff in red intimates and a matching fringe cover-up, as well as a gray lingerie set with a silky trench coat.

Her boyfriend of three years is equally enamored with parenthood.

“I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present,” he told E! News back in September.

