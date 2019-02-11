Sweeping up already! Lady Gaga took home two Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 10, before the show even began at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The A Star Is Born actress, 32, was honored by the Recording Academy with Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” and Song Written for Visual Media for her duet with Bradley Cooper from the 2018 romantic drama.

Gaga couldn’t wait until she stepped foot on the Grammys red carpet to share her excitement. “I’m not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight,” she gushed in a tweet. “We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night. I’m in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you.”

Earlier Sunday night, the “Born This Way” songstress and the Silver Linings Playbook actor, 44, also won a British Academy of Film and Television Arts award for A Star Is Born. “I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s . I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well,” Gaga wrote in a heartfelt tweet. “We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs.”

Cooper, for his part, was across the pond representing the film at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday night.

“I got to fulfill a dream I never thought would happen. I share this with Lady Gaga tonight, the music was the heartbeat of this film,” he gushed during his acceptance speech. “I also need to thank [my girlfriend] Irina [Shayk] for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year.”

Though the two weren’t together at the Grammys, the American Sniper star recently joined Gaga onstage in Las Vegas during a January concert. The costars belted out the hit song from the film for the first time in front of a live audience at the “Born This Way” singer’s Enigma residency show in January. Later this month, they are set to perform at the 91st Academy Awards.

