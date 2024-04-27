Dua Lipa proved that “training season” is long over during her latest public date night with Callum Turner.

Lipa, 28, and Turner, 34, stepped out in New York City on Thursday, April 25, where they were photographed arriving at hotspot Zero Bond. The couple, each with a big smile across their faces, held hands as they entered the eatery.

Lipa stunned in a black floral dress with a matching trench coat and strappy stilettos, which complemented her auburn waves. Turner, for his part, sported a navy suit with a pale blue tie.

Earlier that night, the pair hit up the annual Time100 Gala but walked the red carpet separately. While Turner was later seen mingling inside with fellow honoree Dev Patel, Lipa took the stage to perform a selection of her hits.

“A beautiful night celebrating #Time100 🫀,” the pop star gushed via Instagram one day later on Friday, April 26, sharing footage of her musical set.

Lipa and Turner were first linked in January when they were seen together at the premiere of his movie Masters of Air, with a source later telling Us Weekly the pair have “an amazing connection” but only recently started seeing one another.

Their bond has since continued to heat up.

“Callum is really the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years,” a second source exclusively told Us in March. “Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable.”

According to the insider, the singer and Turner have frequently traveled together and already met each other’s families, plus “the attraction is definitely there.”

While neither Lipa nor Turner have publicly discussed their blossoming romance at length, it is possible that she manifested it.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to write down what I want,’” Lipa told Elle earlier this month of writing “Training Season” in late 2022. “The power of manifestation and writing things into existence with the power of words. When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want.”

Lipa wrote “Training Season” nearly one year after she split from Anwar Hadid following several years of dating. (Lipa’s relationship with Turner is her first serious romance since the breakup.)

“I was talking about this with one of my dancers today because she was going through a breakup — when I was single, I didn’t wish it away,” Lipa added to the magazine. “You learn so much about yourself, you know, whether it’s going on a date or spending that time alone. In the silence, you figure out who you really are. In the grand scheme of things, I was doing research.”