Dua Lipa is learning to love again with boyfriend Callum Turner — and things between them are progressing quickly.

“Callum is really the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that Lipa, 28, “casually dated a few people here and there” after her 2021 split from Anwar Hadid.

In January, Lipa moved on with Turner, 34, and their whirlwind romance has been red hot. “Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable,” the insider says.

Related: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Relationship Timeline Training season is over for Dua Lipa now that she’s with Callum Turner. The singer first sparked romance rumors with the British actor in January 2024, when they were spotted cozying up at the Masters of the Air premiere party. However, Turner played coy about their connection, telling photographers “no comment” when asked about his […]

The musician and the actor “travel together” and “they’ve met each other’s families,” the source shares, adding, “They’re very serious about one another.”

Lipa is “very close with her family,” according to the insider, who notes that it “means everything” to the singer to have their “blessing.”

In addition to their families’ approval, Lipa and Turner have a connection that’s hard to deny. “The attraction is definitely there,” the source tells Us, explaining that Lipa “appreciates Callum for so much more than just his physical appearance.”

Related: Dua Lipa's Dating History: A-Listers, Models and More One kiss is all it takes to fall in love with Dua Lipa — just ask her exes. The singer is currently making headlines for her relationship with actor Callum Turner, but Lipa has been romantically linked to a few notable names throughout her career. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2024 that Lipa and Turner […]

The Boys in the Boat actor treats Lipa with “nothing but respect and he always makes her feel safe when she’s in his presence,” the insider says.

While Lipa is a “very independent woman,” when she is with Turner, “she’s happy to let him take the lead,” the source adds. “They have a very balanced energy and Dua couldn’t be happier than she is with Callum.”

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

The couple put their chemistry on display earlier this month when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Mexico. Following their beach getaway, the twosome were spotted on a date in Paris on Monday, March 25.

Turner and Lipa sparked romance speculation in January after being spotted getting cozy at the Masters of the Air premiere party in Los Angeles.

Related: Dua Lipa Is a Hollywood Style Star: See Her Best Red Carpet Looks Dua Lipa knows how to work it. The pop star isn’t afraid to push fashion boundaries, slaying Us every chance she gets. When it comes to her wardrobe, the London native loves drama. She favors sheer catsuits, sparking gowns, daring minidresses and glorious vintage pieces. For her first-ever Met Gala in 2019, Lipa looked like […]

The couple played coy about their relationship status at the time, but Us confirmed that month that they’d been “dating for a little while.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day TurboTax is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

An insider revealed in January that Lipa and Turner have “an amazing connection” and their mutual friends think “they make a great couple.” The source added that Turner “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go.”

The pair went semi-public the following month when they were photographed holding hands on February 19 during a BAFTA Awards afterparty in London.

With reporting by Sarah Jones