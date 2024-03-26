Dua Lipa is learning to love again with boyfriend Callum Turner — and things between them are progressing quickly.
“Callum is really the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that Lipa, 28, “casually dated a few people here and there” after her 2021 split from Anwar Hadid.
In January, Lipa moved on with Turner, 34, and their whirlwind romance has been red hot. “Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable,” the insider says.
The musician and the actor “travel together” and “they’ve met each other’s families,” the source shares, adding, “They’re very serious about one another.”
Lipa is “very close with her family,” according to the insider, who notes that it “means everything” to the singer to have their “blessing.”
In addition to their families’ approval, Lipa and Turner have a connection that’s hard to deny. “The attraction is definitely there,” the source tells Us, explaining that Lipa “appreciates Callum for so much more than just his physical appearance.”
The Boys in the Boat actor treats Lipa with “nothing but respect and he always makes her feel safe when she’s in his presence,” the insider says.
While Lipa is a “very independent woman,” when she is with Turner, “she’s happy to let him take the lead,” the source adds. “They have a very balanced energy and Dua couldn’t be happier than she is with Callum.”
The couple put their chemistry on display earlier this month when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Mexico. Following their beach getaway, the twosome were spotted on a date in Paris on Monday, March 25.
Turner and Lipa sparked romance speculation in January after being spotted getting cozy at the Masters of the Air premiere party in Los Angeles.
The couple played coy about their relationship status at the time, but Us confirmed that month that they’d been “dating for a little while.”
An insider revealed in January that Lipa and Turner have “an amazing connection” and their mutual friends think “they make a great couple.” The source added that Turner “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go.”
The pair went semi-public the following month when they were photographed holding hands on February 19 during a BAFTA Awards afterparty in London.
With reporting by Sarah Jones