Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Callum Turner were photographed walking side by side at St. Pancras Station in London on Tuesday, March 26, looking stylishly in sync.

Lipa, 28, wore a black floor-length leather coat featuring a collar and buttons down the front. She paired this with light blue jeans, black sneakers and a black top handle purse. She accessorized the look with dark sunglasses and wore her bright red hair tucked into her coat.

Turner, 34, mirrored Lipa’s outfit and opted for a leather jacket of his own. His was cropped at the waist and featured a dark brown color, as opposed to Lipa’s classic black coat.

The Boys in the Boat actor teamed the jacket with a black long sleeve shirt, dark trousers and black leather boots. He rolled a silver suitcase alongside him as he smiled and chatted with Lipa.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in January 2024 when they were spotted slow dancing at the Masters of the Air premiere afterparty.

That same month, a source exclusively confirmed their relationship to Us Weekly.

“They’ve only been dating for a little while,” they told Us, adding that the pair have “an amazing connection” and that “the chemistry is there.”

The source continued to say that Turner “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go. It’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum, they’re definitely into each other.”

Based on their joint outings ever since, it appears that the couple’s relationship is progressing.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Lipa met Turner’s mom, Rosemary Turner, to celebrate his 34th birthday on February 15. A few days later, on February 19, the couple attended a party hosted by British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. in London together. Most recently, in March, Lipa and Turner were seen on vacation in Mexico together.