Callum Turner played coy when asked about his budding romance with Dua Lipa.

Turner, 33, was tight-lipped about whether he may be making an appearance at the 2024 Grammys next month, where Lipa, 28, is set to perform.

“No, I’m not a musician,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, January 24.

When reminded that he’d been seen “dancing the night away with a certain Grammy Award winner,” referring to Lipa, Turner teased, “I don’t know about that.” (Lipa is nominated for two more Grammys this year for “Dance the Night,” her hit song from the Barbie soundtrack.)

Turner and Lipa sparked romance rumors earlier this month when they were spotted getting cozy at a party following his Masters of the Air premiere in Los Angeles. When photographers asked Turner about the couple’s relationship status, he said, “No comment.”

Following the speculation, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Turner and Lipa had been dating “for a little while.”

The insider noted that the twosome have “an amazing connection” and “the chemistry is there,” adding that Turner and Lipa “have some mutual friends in common who think they make a great couple.”

“It’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum, they’re definitely into each other,” the insider told Us, adding that the actor “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go.”

The “Houdini” singer and Turner have since been spotted out and about in Los Angeles together. In photos earlier this month, Lipa was all smiles as Turner hugged her from behind and kissed her cheek.

Prior to her relationship with Turner, Lipa dated Anwar Hadid from 2019 to 2021. The “Levitating” singer was rumored to have moved on with Trevor Noah one year later, but Us confirmed in October 2022 that the twosome were “just friends.”

Lipa was later linked to director Romain Gavras. The former couple made their red carpet debut in May 2023 for the Cannes premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers).

A source exclusively told Us that Lipa and Gavras, 42, were a “great match” because they “pushed each other to do better.”

“They are both very creative people and have lifted each other’s art up to a new level,” the insider explained, noting that the pair spent “every moment together they can” and were “always laughing.”

Turner and Gavras eventually called it quits in December 2023 after less than one year of dating.