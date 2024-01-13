Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were quietly dating before they were spotted dancing the night away together in Hollywood, Us Weekly confirms.

“They’ve only been dating for a little while,” an insider exclusively tells Us, noting that Lipa, 28, and Turner, 33, have “an amazing connection” and “the chemistry is there.”

The Boys in the Boat actor “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go,” the source says. “It’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum, they’re definitely into each other.”

Lipa and Tuner “have some mutual friends in common who think they make a great couple,” the insider adds.

The “Dance the Night” singer sparked romance speculation with Turner after she was seen getting cozy with the actor at his Masters of the Air premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 10.

TMZ posted a video of Lipa and Turner slow dancing at an after party for the English actor’s new film. Turner, however, remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. “No comment,” he told photographers asked about dating Lipa outside bash.

Ahead of her budding romance with Turner, Lipa dated Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar Hadid, from 2019 to 2021.

Lipa was rumored to have moved on with Trevor Noah one year later, but Us confirmed in October 2022 that they were “just friends.” Lipa, meanwhile, addressed her life as a single lady that same month during an episode of her “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” she revealed. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do. But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down … it makes a big difference!”

Four months later, Lipa was linked to director Romain Gavras after the pair were spotted leaving a party together in London.

The “Cold Heart” singer and Gavras, 42, made their red carpet debut in May 2023 for the Cannes premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers).

A source exclusively told Us in September 2023 that Lipa and Gavras were a “great match because they both push each other to do better.” The insider noted that the then-couple was spending “every moment together that they can” and were “always laughing.”

However, news broke in December 2023 that Lipa and Gavras split after dating less than one year.