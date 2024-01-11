Men are shaking up the fashion industry — especially on the red carpet.

We’re seeing Hollywood’s hottest males experiment with style in ways that may have been considered taboo in the past. From man bags to skirts, it seems there’s nothing male stars can’t rock. Barry Keoghan proved this is true when he donned a cropped top at the Masters of Air premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 10.

The 31-year-old Saltburn actor’s piece came in the form of a white sleeveless double-breasted blazer by Dolce & Gabbana that exposed his biceps, chest and lower abdomen.

Keoghan paired the skin-baring look with ivory trousers that were equipped with a loose wide-leg hem. On his feet, Keoghan rocked a pair of black Christian Louboutin shoes, giving the ensemble a grunge contrast. He accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, several bracelets and a metallic watch.

On the red carpet, Keoghan owned the look, flashing a serious pout at photographers. He also posed with his Masters of Air costars, Callum Turner and Austin Butler. Both Turner, 33, and Butler, 32, played it cool in classic suits. (The miniseries, which is set to premiere on AppleTV+ on January 26, follows an American bomber squadron during World War II.)

Keoghan’s Wednesday look comes after he served up a lively style statement at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7. The actor matched the red carpet in a crimson suit by Louis Vuitton.

The two-piece featured a deep red blazer and slouchy pants covered in the fashion house’s Damier print, which Pharrell Williams reimagined with his first spring/summer 2024 collection as creative director of menswear.

Keoghan has been working with celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati on his outfits. The style guru is the brains behind the Globes looks of John Krasinski and Tyler James Williams. Both Krasinski, 44, and James, 31, rocked designs by Dolce & Gabbana. Williams donned a pinstripe suit as Krasinski sported a silky red blazer with plum-colored pants.