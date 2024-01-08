Your account
The Best Dressed Men at the 2024 Golden Globes: Timothee Chalamet, Cillian Murphy and More

The Best Dressed Men at the 2024 Golden Globes
The 2024 Golden Globe Awards, which took place on Sunday, January 7, at The Beverly Hilton, was filled with countless memorable red carpet moments. While women’s fashion usually takes center stage at awards shows, the male stars showed up in some of their best looks yet.

Celebs including John Krasinski and Matty Matheson opted to step outside the box and wear maroon-colored suits. Lee Sung Jin and Leonardo DiCaprio, meanwhile, kept things classic in timeless black tuxedos.

Accessories also abounded. Rustin actor Colman Domingo wore a stylish assortment of jewelry, including an earring, a bracelet and decorative brooches on his suit jacket, Timothée Chalamet wore a black-and-white necklace by Cartier and Abbott Elementary actor Tyler James Williams sported a floral boutonniere as well as a necklace and ring by David Yurman.

The most memorable (and surprising) accessory of all? Pedro Pascal’s arm sling, which he wore due to a recent injury.

Keep scrolling to check out these looks and more.

