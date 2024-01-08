Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Gillian Anderson’s Golden Globes Gown Subtly Features Head-to-Toe Vaginal Embroidery

By
Gillian Anderson’s Golden Globes Gown Subtly Features Head-to-Toe Vaginal Embroidery
Gillian Anderson. John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson gave a sartorial tribute to the female anatomy at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The 55-year-old actress attended the Sunday, January 7, award show in a strapless Gabriela Hearst gown that was covered in embroidered vaginas.

At the event, Anderson confirmed the unique design to Deadline. “[I wore it] for so many reasons,” she told the publication. “It’s brand appropriate.”

Most likely, Anderson was referring to her role in the hit show Sex Education, in which she plays Jean Milburn, a sex therapist.

Gillian Anderson’s Golden Globes Gown Subtly Features Head-to-Toe Vaginal Embroidery
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Margot Robbie Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes

Anderson accessorized the unique gown with a patent leather maroon Aquazzura bag and a diamond necklace, bracelet and earrings from the luxury jeweler Chopard.

She wore her long blonde hair swept back behind her shoulders, and sported smokey eyeshadow, long lashes, light blush and pink lipstick.

Anderson posted an Instagram video on Monday, January 8, wearing the iconic look as she walked through her hotel lobby on her way to the ceremony.

She captioned the post: “#yonioftheday @goldenglobes style 😉 So pleased to collaborate with my friend @gabrielahearst on this beautiful custom embroidered dress. Each yoni motif took about 3.5 hours to embroider and was made entirely in the garment district of NYC.”

Gillian Anderson’s Golden Globes Gown Subtly Features Head-to-Toe Vaginal Embroidery
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Golden Globes 2024 BTS

Related: Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments From the Golden Globes and Afterparties

Her fans gushed over the yonic-themed dress in the comments.

“THE DRESS IS EVERYTHING 🔥,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Gabriela Hearst thank you for your service.”

Close-up of a woman face divided in two parts - no retouch with red skin and acne and good beauty retouch.

Deal of the Day

Here’s How to Get Firmer, Tighter Skin in 15 Days — And Save 50% View Deal

In a 2020 interview with Vogue, Anderson opened up about her experience acting in Sex Education, as well as the taboo barriers she feels it has broken through.

“Nothing like this had ever been done before,” she said at the time. “It allowed young people to have conversations about things that were viewed as shameful. Those things are part of our everyday lives, but people pretend they don’t exist because they bring out too many feelings or reveal too much about ourselves.”

In this article

Gillian Anderson

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!