Gillian Anderson gave a sartorial tribute to the female anatomy at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The 55-year-old actress attended the Sunday, January 7, award show in a strapless Gabriela Hearst gown that was covered in embroidered vaginas.

At the event, Anderson confirmed the unique design to Deadline. “[I wore it] for so many reasons,” she told the publication. “It’s brand appropriate.”

Most likely, Anderson was referring to her role in the hit show Sex Education, in which she plays Jean Milburn, a sex therapist.

Anderson accessorized the unique gown with a patent leather maroon Aquazzura bag and a diamond necklace, bracelet and earrings from the luxury jeweler Chopard.

She wore her long blonde hair swept back behind her shoulders, and sported smokey eyeshadow, long lashes, light blush and pink lipstick.

Anderson posted an Instagram video on Monday, January 8, wearing the iconic look as she walked through her hotel lobby on her way to the ceremony.

She captioned the post: “#yonioftheday @goldenglobes style 😉 So pleased to collaborate with my friend @gabrielahearst on this beautiful custom embroidered dress. Each yoni motif took about 3.5 hours to embroider and was made entirely in the garment district of NYC.”

Her fans gushed over the yonic-themed dress in the comments.

“THE DRESS IS EVERYTHING 🔥,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Gabriela Hearst thank you for your service.”

In a 2020 interview with Vogue, Anderson opened up about her experience acting in Sex Education, as well as the taboo barriers she feels it has broken through.

“Nothing like this had ever been done before,” she said at the time. “It allowed young people to have conversations about things that were viewed as shameful. Those things are part of our everyday lives, but people pretend they don’t exist because they bring out too many feelings or reveal too much about ourselves.”