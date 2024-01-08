Your account
Entertainment

Inside the 2024 Golden Globes Ceremony and Afterparties: What You Didn’t See on TV

By
Golden Globes 2024 BTS
13
Todd Williamson/CBS

Awards season started on a high note as the 2024 Golden Globes brought glitz, glamour and (mostly) good vibes.

A-listers filed into The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 7, but the party didn’t stop when the final trophy was handed out on stage. Netflix hosted a blowout bash at Spago, drawing star appearances by Greta Gerwig, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Debicki, Julianne Moore, Jason Sudeikis and more.

Host Jo Koy stepped out for the afterparty despite receiving a chilly reception from the audience — both in the venue and at home — for his controversial monologue. He name-dropped Cooper, 49, Robert De Niro and more at the top of the show, later calling out Taylor Swift, who was less-than-pleased to be made the butt of Koy’s joke.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear,” he quipped, referring to Swift’s public support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce.

Margot Robbie Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes

Swift, 34, was seen taking a sip of her drink with a dissatisfied look on her face, instantly adding another meme-worthy reaction to her roster of famous awards show expressions.

While Swift didn’t appear to attend any afterparties, she celebrated during the show with BFFs Selena Gomez and Keleigh Teller and cheered for Barbie, which beat her Eras Tour concert film in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

Scroll down for a look at the best behind-the-scenes moments from the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony and afterparties:

