Golden Globes host Jo Koy appeared unfazed by Taylor Swift’s now-viral reaction to his NFL-inspired monologue joke.

“Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” Koy, 52, told Entertainment Tonight following the ceremony on Sunday, January 7. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

Swift, 34, made headlines during Sunday’s awards show when cameras panned to her as Koy referenced her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear,” Koy said. “There’s just more to go to.”

Swift took a sip of her drink with a straight face, appearing less-than-impressed by Koy’s quip. Keleigh Teller, one of Swift’s BFFs who accompanied her to the event, raised her drink in solidarity.

Swift attended the Golden Globes without Kelce, 34, who also happened to be in the Los Angeles area as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, played the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs won 13-12, but Kelce didn’t take the field per a coaching decision.

Swift was nominated at the Golden Globes in the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. Her Eras Tour concert movie was up against Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie, which ultimately won.

Despite her loss, Swift led a standing ovation as Margot Robbie accepted the award on behalf of her Barbie cast.

As with awards shows past, fans couldn’t get enough of Swift’s expressions in the audience. Her behind-the-scenes chatter with Teller and fellow BFF Selena Gomez caught viewers’ attention when the cameras stopped rolling. A now-viral video showed Gomez, 31, approach Swift and Teller’s table for what appeared to be some hot gossip, which some fans online deduced was about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

“‘I asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no’ – selena gomez,” one social media user speculated via X (formerly Twitter), attempting to read Gomez’s lips. Another angle of the clip showed Teller seemingly saying, “With Timothée?” which garnered a nod from Gomez.

Another viral moment came after Swift’s longtime friend Emma Stone won the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things. Swift stood and cheered for Stone, 35, as she accepted the award.

“What an asshole, am I right?” Stone joked in the Golden Globes press room when asked about Swift’s enthusiasm at the show. “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there — but what an asshole.”