Kylie Jenner bypassed the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards — but she still made a splash inside the venue.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Jenner, 26, seated alongside boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the Sunday, January 7, ceremony, which was hosted at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Chalamet, 28, sparkled in a sequined outfit on the red carpet, and it appeared that Jenner matched his energy.

According to photos of her brief appearance on TV, Jenner, 26, opted for a black lace outfit with her hair up and what appeared to be a simple makeup look. Another fan photo showed the duo sharing a kiss.

The twosome also engaged in some light PDA during the show, with an eyewitness exclusively telling Us Weekly that “Kylie was flirting with [Timothée] and playing with his necklace.”

Jenner’s appearance at the Golden Globes was in support of Chalamet, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his titular role in Wonka.

Jenner and Chalamet became one of the most surprising couples in Hollywood when news of their relationship broke in April 2023. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Jenner and Chalamet had “only hung out” together “a couple of times.” Things have seemingly gotten quite serious since then.

The couple made their official debut during a September 2023 Beyoncé concert and took their romance to New York City that same month when packing on the PDA at the US Open.

As 2023 continued, the duo were still hot and heavy but kept things a bit more under wraps. Jenner subtly supported Chalamet during his Wonka press tour when attending the movie’s Los Angeles premiere in December 2023 with her mom, Kris Jenner.

“She’s one of his biggest supporters and was so glad she and Kris were able to be there,” one insider told Us. “Kylie didn’t want to make a huge scene when she attended the Wonka premiere, so she decided to skip the carpet and make a low-key entrance. This night was all about Timothée and she didn’t want to take away from that in any way.”

A second source offered an update on their relationship that same month.

“Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée,” the insider shared, revealing that the duo had been “spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season.”

Chalamet is “always making [Kylie] smile and they have a very special connection,” the same source gushed. (Chalamet even attended the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve bash.)

When it comes to the public nature of their relationship, both Jenner and Chalamet have played coy when asked about the romance. Jenner admitted she’s a “huge fan” of the science fiction genre during a WSJ. Magazine profile in October 2023, citing Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, a film in which Chalamet stars, as one of her faves.