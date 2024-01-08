Timothée Chalamet was one of the best-dressed men at the 2024 Golden Globes — but he didn’t bring Kylie Jenner with him.

Chalamet, 28, walked the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 7, in a black sequined jacket by Celine with skinny trousers and Chelsea boots. He paired his look with a black and silver choker.

Chalamet was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Wonka. Some fans thought he might attend the awards show with Jenner, 26, but the reality star was nowhere to be seen.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship has been getting stronger.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

“Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée,” the insider shared in December 2023, adding that the duo have been “spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season.”

The source also noted that Chalamet is “always making [Kylie] smile and they have a very special connection.”

That same month, Kylie and mom Kris Jenner quietly attended the Los Angeles premiere of Wonka in Los Angeles.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship Timeline Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been causing a stir since they were first linked in April 2023. News broke in spring 2023 that the Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee were spending time together following Jenner’s split from on-off boyfriend Travis Scott. (The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with Scott, […]

“She’s one of his biggest supporters and was so glad she and Kris were able to be there,” an insider shared with Us. “Kylie didn’t want to make a huge scene when she attended the Wonka premiere, so she decided to skip the carpet and make a low-key entrance. This night was all about Timothée and she didn’t want to take away from that in any way.”

Jenner and Chalamet first sparked romance rumors in April 2023, nearly three months after The Kardashians star split from Travis Scott. (The former couple share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.)

“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious,” a source told Us in April 2023. “However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go. Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees. … He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Related: Kylie Jenner’s Dating History: From Tyga to Travis Scott Keeping up with Kylie Jenner! The reality star has had a busy love life since entering the spotlight at a young age, thanks to her relationships with Travis Scott, Tyga, Jaden Smith and more celebrities. Before venturing into long-term romances with the rappers, Jenner had a serious relationship with Ramsey IV as a teenager. She […]

In June, another insider shared with Us that Jenner’s family “really likes” Chalamet.

“Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris and Kendall [Jenner]. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the source explained. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Three months later, the couple made their romance public at the Beyoncé concert after they were spotted getting cozy with each other in the VIP section.