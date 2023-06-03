A red-hot connection! Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been causing a stir since they were first linked in April 2023.

News broke in spring 2023 that the Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee were spending time together following Jenner’s split from on-off boyfriend Travis Scott. (The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with Scott, whom she broke up with following the 2022 holidays.)

“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2023, confirming the relationship.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued to pursue a connection with the Dune star, she leaned into dating someone outside her comfort zone. (Before pursuing Jenner, Chalamet dated Lily-Rose Depp from fall 2018 to April 2020.)

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” the insider told Us at the time. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

As the month progressed, Jenner embraced the “fun and flirty” dynamic between her and the Call Me By Your Name actor, a second source told Us.

“Despite what some people may think, Kylie really is down-to-earth and laidback. Having some tacos and just hanging out is a perfect date idea for her,” the insider revealed in April 2023, adding that Chalamet texts, FaceTimes or communicates with the Rebel: City of Indra coauthor “in some way almost every day.”

The twosome kept their budding relationship somewhat under wraps in May 2023. However, they seemingly confirmed the connection the following month when they were photographed hanging out at Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home.

“They have been spending as much time together as they can because he is going to be back in New York this summer to film the Bob Dylan biopic,” a source exclusively told Us in June 2023, denying that Jenner has already moved in with the Wonka star. “They’re making the most of their time together and seeing each other as much as they can.”

The reality star and the Don’t Look Up actor have been “growing much closer as the days go by,” a separate source said in June 2023. The couple’s commitment to communication has “helped solidify their bond,” the source added.

Scroll down to see Jenner and Chalamet’s romance from the start: