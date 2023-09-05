Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally went public with their romance at Beyoncé‘s star-studded birthday concert in Los Angeles.
Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, were caught getting cozy in their VIP seats at SoFi Stadium on Monday, September 4. In footage shared via social media, the couple chatted and laughed as Chalamet took a drag of a cigarette. Kendall Jenner was also spotted nearby, but Kylie was solely focused on Chalamet.
Kylie wore her hair in a messy but chic updo, accessorizing with a pair of gold earrings. Chalamet, for his part, did not appear to follow Beyoncé’s metallic dress code, instead opting for a black baseball cap and black jacket. (Earlier this month, Beyoncé requested via her website that fans wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” to her Renaissance World Tour shows throughout Virgo season in August and September.)
Chalamet and Kylie weren’t the only A-listers in the building on Monday night. Meghan Markle, Lizzo, Chris Rock, Kerry Washington and more flocked to the stadium to celebrate Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday. Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, was also present for the big night, along with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.
While Monday marked their first official outing together as a couple, Kylie and Chalamet have been linked since April. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair weren’t “that serious” yet.
“[Kylie’s] enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” the insider added. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”
Later that month, a second insider shed more light on the duo’s “fun and flirty” connection. “Kylie and Timothée text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day. … He makes Kylie smile,” the source told Us.
Following her split from Travis Scott, Kylie wanted her romance with Chalamet to feel a little more carefree. “She’s letting him take the lead,” the second source explained. “She enjoys being courted and feels like the more effort he puts in, the more she likes him.”
Us broke the news in January that Kylie and Scott, 32, called it quits after five years of dating on and off. The former couple share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months.
Chalamet, for his part, previously dated Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza Gonzalez. His romance with Kylie is “very casual,” a third source exclusively told Us last month.
“They run in the same circle of friends, and have a great time when they’re together, but it’s not that serious,” the insider noted. “Kylie is having fun and although she’s open to seeing where things go, they’re not in a committed relationship.”
Chalamet did, however, make a strong first impression with Kylie’s family this summer, including Kris and Kendall. “They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” a fourth source told Us in June. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile, which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”