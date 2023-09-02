Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t disobey music queen Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour style guidelines during her latest concert.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were spotted enjoying Beyoncé’s Friday, September 1, concert in Los Angeles, per social media photos. In the now-viral snaps, Harry and Meghan (alongside her mother, Doria Ragland) danced in their VIP box at SoFi Stadium. Harry dutifully watched the show with his hands in his pockets while Meghan could be seen fist-pumping to the music.

Meghan opted for a sequined silver skirt and a white tee, which coordinated with her husband’s ensemble. Harry, for his part, looked dapper in a gray blazer and shirt with a pair of white slacks.

Beyoncé, 41, brought her Renaissance World Tour to Los Angeles on Friday, where she instructed her fans to don their best metallic getups.

“Virgo season is upon us,” the Grammy winner wrote in a note posted on her website earlier this month. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

Beyoncé’s birthday occurs on Monday, September 4, and to celebrate she hoped the BeyHive would make the stadiums shimmer in silver throughout her remaining August and September concerts.

Harry and Meghan — who share son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2 — have a special friendship with Beyoncé.

“Beyoncé just texted,” Meghan recalled in the sixth episode of her Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, which dropped in December 2022. The footage had been filmed shortly after the couple’s bombshell CBS interview aired in March 2021.

“Shut up. Just checking in. Just casual,” Harry replied, joking with his wife.

Meghan added that she couldn’t “believe [Beyoncé] knows who I am,” much less has her personal phone number. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected,” the Suits alum read aloud. “She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Meghan and Beyoncé met several years earlier at the 2019 film premiere of the live-action The Lion King. An eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the Destiny’s Child alum told Meghan it was “good” to meet her in person before they traded parenting tips. (Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z share three children: Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi.)