



Proud parents! Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry, Beyoncé and Jay-Z had a lot to talk about at the London Lion King premiere on Sunday, July 14.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, approached the Grammy winners first on the red carpet. After the “Drunk in Love” singer, 37, hugged her, addressing her as “My princess,” before telling the Suits alum that her 2-month-old son, Archie, was “so cute.”

When the Duke of Sussex, 34, joined in the conversation, he shared one of their baby boy’s new milestones — lifting his head up! Harry even demonstrated, stretching his neck and looking skyward, noting that their bundle of joy is “not so little anymore.”

The musicians are no strangers to parenting. The couple welcomed Blue Ivy, 7, in 2012, and she became an older sister five years later when twins Sir and Rumi, 2, arrived. With all this experience, the rapper, 49, shared words of wisdom, according to royal reporter Emily Andrews, telling the pair that they needed to “always find some time for [themselves].”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that Beyoncé also gushed about how great it was to meet Meghan. The new mom simply replied, “You’re so sweet.”

The premiere marked her first red carpet appearance with the former military pilot since welcoming their baby boy. An onlooker told Us, “They shook people’s hands as they walked past and also stopped for longer conversations. They were always physically linked; Meghan rubbed Harry’s back while he talked to fans alone, and he held onto her waist while she had conversations alone. They were very connected physically and it was obvious they had each other’s backs — literally and figuratively. They didn’t pose for selfies, but almost every fan who spoke with them took selfies while they chatted.”

The couple welcomed Archie in May and gushed about the little guy two days later. “He has the sweetest temperament,” the former actress told members of the press inside Windsor Castle at the time. “He’s really calm. He’s been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

The newest member of the royal family made his public debut at a charity polo match on Wednesday, July 10. The Los Angeles native wore a green dress and sunglasses while she carried her son and watched her husband compete in the sporting event.

