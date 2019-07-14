Duchess Meghan and Beyoncé just gave a whole new meaning to “can you feel the love tonight?” The Suits alum and the “Spirit” songstress warmly embraced each other when they met at the Lion King premiere in London on Sunday, July 14.

In a video posted to the Bey Legion Twitter account, Meghan, 37, and Beyoncé, also 37, could be seen giving each other a lengthy hug before the conversation turned to royal baby Archie. After Meghan greeted Jay-Z, the rapper, 49, could be heard offering congratulations to Meghan on her and her husband Prince Harry’s 2-month-old son.

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle meet Beyoncé & JAY-Z. 🦁👑💛 pic.twitter.com/SveJX9kDez — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 14, 2019

Beyoncé then mirrored her husband’s words and even added that the newborn is “so cute.” As the clip came to an end, Meghan, who was wearing a gorgeous Jason Wu dress, was joined by Harry who sweetly greeted Beyoncé with a cheek-to-cheek kiss and Jay-Z with a handshake.

A source told Us Weekly that Beyoncé gushed to Meghan about how good it was to meet her, to which the former actress replied, “You’re so sweet.”

Sunday marked a big night for both Beyoncé and Meghan, but for very different reasons. The “Halo” singer stars in the photo-realistic adaptation of the 1994 classic animated film as the voice of Nala. The Texas native is also the the executive producer of The Lion King: The Gift, a companion alum to the film, which was announced earlier this month.

“Beyoncé curated a masterful recording, a robust soundscape bringing together some of her favorite artists with the most talented and important African artists of the day to both pay tribute to the iconic film and bring the authentic sounds of African music to the world,” a press release explained of the album that is due out the same day as the film.

Meghan, meanwhile, walked her first red carpet with the former military pilot, 34, since welcoming Archie on May 6. Though the duo have stepped out on multiple occasions since the birth of their baby boy, on Sunday, the new parents seemed to be in all their glory as they interacted with fans ahead of the screening.

“They shook people’s hands as they walked past and also stopped for longer conversations,” an onlooker told Us of the couple. “They were always physically linked; Meghan rubbed Harry’s back while he talked to fans alone, and he held onto her waist while she had conversations alone. They were very connected physically and it was obvious they had each other’s backs — literally and figuratively. They didn’t pose for selfies, but almost every fan who spoke with them took selfies while they chatted.”

The Lion King is set to hit theaters on Friday, July 19, and also stars James Earl Jones, Donald Glover and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Scroll down to see photos of Meghan, Harry, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s meeting.