It seems Beyoncé isn’t the only one in her famous family who is a fan of Duchess Meghan! Tina Knowles gushed over the pregnant Suits alum while chatting with Us Weekly earlier this month.

“I mean, I think she’s a beautiful, intelligent, independent young woman,” the fashion designer, 65, told Us at the opening of The Broad’s Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983 exhibition in L.A. when asked what makes Meghan, 37, so admirable. “I think it’s amazing that she got that opportunity and that she is a great representation for our people. It’s really wonderful!”

Last month, the “Lemonade” songstress, 37, paid tribute to the duchess when she and her husband, Jay-Z, accepted their Brit Award for Best International Group. The pair expressed their adoration for Meghan in a video acceptance speech, which Beyoncé shared in part on her Instagram page.

In multiple Instagram pictures, Bey and Jay could be seen posed in front of a picture of Meghan wearing a crown and pearl necklaces, which was also a nod to their 2018 “APES—T” music video in which they stood next to the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris.

“Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly [Rowland] and Michelle [Williams]. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. 🙌🏾 In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” the former Destiny’s Child member captioned the pic, referring to Meghan’s African-American background.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry — who tied the knot in May 2018 — are currently awaiting the arrival of their first child, who is due late April or early May.

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

