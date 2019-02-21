Beyonce and Jay-Z Accept Brit Award With Duchess Meghan-Inspired Video

Paying tribute to the Duchess! Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted their Brit Award for Best International Group on Wednesday, February 20, with a Duchess Meghan-inspired video.

In footage of their acceptance speech shared Beyoncé’s Instagram, the husband-wife duo stood in front of a portrait of Meghan wearing a crown and pearl necklaces. (The duo are also paying homage to a scene from their “APES—T” music video, in which they stood in front of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre.)

“Thank you so much to the Brit awards for this incredible honor,” Beyoncé, 37, says in the clip. “You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you.”

After Jay-Z, 49, jokingly says, “You’re welcome,” the pair turn to look at the photo of Meghan. At the end of the video, their 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, can be heard yelling, “Why?”

“Blue!” Beyoncé replies with a laugh.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who released their joint album, EVERYTHING IS LOVE, under the name The Carters, in June 2018, are also parents of 20-month-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

The “Drunk in Love” singer and the rapper congratulated Meghan, 37, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, on her pregnancy in the caption of the video.

“Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova 🙌🏾,” Beyoncé wrote. “In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

While the Duchess of Sussex has yet to publicly respond to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s tribute, Meghan is celebrating the impending birth of her child with a baby shower in New York City with Amal Clooney, Jessica Mulroney and Gayle King.

