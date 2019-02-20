Star power! Amal Clooney, Gayle King and more celebrities showed their love for Duchess Meghan and her little one on the way at her New York City baby shower.

The 37-year-old royal’s friends braved the snowy weather to support the mom-to-be. Guests carried a myriad of gifts into The Mark Hotel as they arrived for the soiree on Wednesday, February 20. The attire was upscale, with several attendees opting to wear hints of pink.

Us Weekly reported earlier on Wednesday that Clooney, 41, King, 64, Jessica Mulroney and Lindsay Rothe were among those in attendance. “There was a hotel manager with a big umbrella opening the doors of all the guests and walking them into the hotel,” an insider told Us.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten took care of the food and desserts for the shower. Attendees also enjoyed harp music, cotton candy and breathtaking flowers. “There were cotton candy machines being brought in earlier this morning,” a source said. “The same security who has been escorting Meghan in and out of the hotel was helping bring them in the side door.”

An eyewitness added: “There were floral arrangements being brought in on a rolling dolly in all the colors of the rainbow. Blue, white, pink and purple hydrangeas, craspedias, yellow and pink roses, and many others that are covered up.”

According to the onlooker, security took extra precautions outside the hotel. “There are around 80 to 100 fans and paparazzi waiting behind the barricades all around the front entrance of The Mark. The security is walking around the barricades of fans, paparazzi [and] journalists looking at everyone,” the eyewitness explained. “A fan told me someone with a T-shirt pulled over her face yelled something at Meghan yesterday. … Since then security has been tighter around the fans outside checking them out whenever they walk around.”

Us broke the news on Monday, February 18, that Meghan made a surprise visit to New York. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted eating lunch at Ladurée restaurant and bakery in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan on Saturday, February 16. She was later seen shopping at a children’s store called Bonpoint.

Scroll to see more photos of guests arriving to the duchess’ shower.