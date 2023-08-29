Just like the Beyhive, Kelly Rowland is obsessed with Blue Ivy Carter’s Renaissance Tour performances.

“I’m very proud,” Rowland, 42, told E! News in an interview published on Sunday, August 27. “She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply … hard work to everything that they do.”

Since the Renaissance Tour kicked off in May, Blue Ivy, 11, has surprised fans with her dancing skills by joining her mother, Beyoncé, on stage during the song “My Power.” Beyoncé, 41, and her husband, Jay-Z, welcomed their eldest daughter in 2012, followed by twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.

Rowland, for her part, shares sons Titan 8, and Noah, 2, with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. Having risen to fame alongside Beyoncé in the girl group Destiny’s Child, Rowland gushed she is grateful to have raised kids at the same time as her “really great tribe” of celebrity friends.

“It’s very beautiful and wild that we’re all having babies around the same time and growing up together as mothers,” she told the outlet. “And my friends who are like family as well and who have older kids and are able to actually prep me. I’m like, ‘Guys, what does 8 look like? Or what is 9 [going to be]?'”

Earlier this year, Rowland supported Beyoncé at her June 4 Renaissance Tour concert in London. One month prior, 6-year-old Rumi cheered for her big sister from the stands by holding a handmade “We Love You, Blue” sign during a Paris performance.

Beyoncé praised her “beautiful first born” with a sweet Instagram tribute in May. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” she captioned pics and videos of Blue Ivy on stage. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Beyoncé has continuously made headlines with her tour over the past few months, from wardrobe malfunctions to celebrity shout-outs. During her August 21 show in St. Louis, Beyoncé got candid about her insecurities while singing her hit song “Flaws and All.” As she belted the lyric, “I’m a host of imperfections,” she rubbed her stomach, touched her neck and pulled at her arm skin, prompting praise from concert attendees.

The moment was also celebrated online, with one fan writing via X (formerly known as Twitter), “Beyoncé grabbing her arm while she says ‘imperfections’ is actually bringing me to my knees.” Another fan wrote, “No idk why I find this so wholesome. So many people feel self-conscious about their flappy arms and here’s she’s embracing them.”

Back in 2013, Beyoncé told Vogue that she learned to “understand the power of my body” after giving birth to Blue Ivy. “I just feel my body means something completely different,” she said. “I feel a lot more confident about it. Even being heavier, thinner, whatever. I feel a lot more like a woman. More feminine, more sensual. And no shame.”