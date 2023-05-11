The Renaissance is here! Beyoncé kicked off her highly-anticipated world tour on Wednesday, May 10, delivering drama with her vocals and her wardrobe.

The 41-year-old hitmaker blessed fans at Stockholm’s Friends Arena with a 37-song set list that opened with her beloved 2003 track, “Dangerously in Love.” As she belted out the melody, which comes from her 2003 debut studio album by the same name, she glistened in a metallic catsuit made custom by Alexander McQueen. The dazzling one-piece featured metallic embellishments throughout and was equipped with a protruding detail at the hip.

Beyoncé teamed the number with coordinating ankle boots that featured “crystal anatomical embroidery on a black mesh base,” the fashion house revealed in a press release on Wednesday. She kept the design on to perform “Flaws and All,” growing emotional as she sang the lyrics. “And I love you all. I’m so filled with gratitude. I thank you,” she told fans in a video shared via Twitter.

After singing other hits from her iconic discography, including “I Care” and “1+1,” the Texas native serenaded the audience with tunes from Renaissance — her seventh studio album, which dropped in July 2022.

For that portion of the show, Beyoncé slipped into a silver sequin bodysuit by Courrèges. The waist-cinching piece was the perfect selection as she sang “Alien Superstar” as it was equipped with reflective details at the center. The Grammy winner wore the garment with Gedebe boots and one black leather glove.

Later in the evening, she was seen in cage-inspired garb by Balmain to perform “Crazy in Love” and a custom Loewe jumpsuit as she sang “Naughty Girl.”

Her most standout look of the night, however, was the honey bee-like outfit she unveiled by Mugler. The statuesque ensemble was equipped with a pointed bodice, which resembled the stinger of the winged insect.

Elsewhere during the concert, Beyoncé owned the stage in creations by David Koma, Coperni and more. For the big night, the “Deja Vu” artist was styled by Shiona Turini.

Beyoncé announced her world tour via Instagram in February. The event — which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation — will remain in Europe until July 8. The North American leg of the tour includes stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Fransisco and of course, her native Houston. The tour will wrap in New Orleans on September 27.

