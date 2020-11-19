Capture Duchess Kate’s Alexander McQueen Coat Style for Under $60

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Duchess Kate and Alexander McQueen? Two peas in a pod. At this point, we can barely think of one without thinking about the other. Most famously, the royal fashionista wore a McQueen gown for her wedding to Prince William — a gown that will go down in history — but even to this day, she remains loyal to the brand!

Recently, Duchess Kate stunned fans around the world in a red McQueen coat. She and her husband were celebrating the launch of her Hold Still photo campaign in London, going to view two of the winning photographs up close, and the duchess herself looked like a high-fashion photograph come to life, and we were quickly inspired to find a coat just like hers!

Get the Chouyatou Essential Double-Breasted Mid-Long Wool-Blend Peacoat in red starting at just $54 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

We knew we wanted something more budget-friendly than an Alexander McQueen coat, but at the same time, we didn’t want anything that looked cheap or didn’t deliver the same chic effect as Kate’s. And so, the search began, and we knew the search was over the moment we spotted this highly-reviewed coat on Amazon!

This peacoat has the same fiery-red appearance as our inspiration, plus a similar double-breasted button design, along with notched lapels and side pockets. Everything we were looking for? Achieved, just like that. We also love that its length is a little shorter, hitting around the top of the knee and offering more practical room for movement without skimping on sophistication!

This coat looks very high end, and it feels like it too — with a kiss of wool on its shell and a smooth lining inside for extra warmth and comfort. If you’re not as committed to the red version, there are actually six other colors you can choose from as well! You have black, blue, grey, navy, off-white and a camel shade to peruse through. Go full duchess with red or create a royal look of your own with one of the other options!

Duchess Kate wore her coat over a white top, a black skirt and black heels — three things that you may already own and are super easy to acquire — but you can mix things up too. Keep moving on the classy route or use it to create some aesthetic interest with ripped jeans and a band tee. The options are endless!

