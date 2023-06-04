Queen Bey rules the world — and the concert scene! Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance world tour in May 2023, quickly dazzling lucky concertgoers.

“@beyonce #JayZ thank you for the incredible experience,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushed via her Instagram Story on June 3, 2023, sharing footage from the “Single Ladies” artist’s show in London. “#BestHusbandEver [Nick Jonas].”

The Quantico alum — who shares daughter Malti Marie, born in January 2022, with Jonas — attended the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gig alongside her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. As the mother-daughter duo danced along to Beyoncé’s biggest hits, they were admittedly starstruck to meet other celebrities in the crowd.

“Salma Hayek, I love you,” Chopra Jonas captioned a follow-up post on her Instagram Story of her mom hugging the Frida actress. In a third snap, the Chopra matriarch also met Jay-Z, who married the former Destiny’s Child singer in April 2008. The Citadel actress also wrote that Beyoncé is “Queen forever,” alongside a fourth pic from the show.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan also saw the London show. “The only thing better than Beyoncé is Beytwicé,” the Ireland native captioned a selfie with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness via her Instagram that June. “And did I bawl crying the moment she was near me? Yes. Do I regret it? Absolutely not.”

Van Ness replied: “Beytwicé is the best thing I’ve ever heard 😂❤️❤️❤️.”

Beyoncé announced in February 2023 that she was hitting the road for her international Renaissance tour. The live shows, which feature performances from all seven of her solo records, also incorporated many stylish moments for the Grammy winner.

“I’ve worked with Beyoncé for over 10 years,” colorist Rita Hazan exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2023. “I’ve seen her hair under lights, on stage and in videos … So, I just thought that for this album and this tour she needed something different. Something a little edgy, but still glamorous at the same time. Her hair deserved a renaissance of its own.”

Hazan continued at the time: “I wanted to change her [look] up a little bit and make her look like she was hanging out at the beach. I wanted it to look as though the sun washed her hair into this gorgeous, buttery tone. … Hair health is so important to me, so constantly caring for color-treated hair is crucial. With the glosses and treatment [I used], that will keep Beyoncé in good shape and I would say in about two to three months, we’ll do the dye process again.”

Scroll below to see photos of celebrities rocking out at the Renaissance tour: