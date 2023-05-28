Sisters forever! Beyoncé invited eldest daughter Blue Ivy to show off her dance moves on her Renaissance tour while her youngest children cheered them on from the crowd.

During the 41-year-old “Single Ladies” songstress’ Friday, May 26, concert in Paris, Blue Ivy, 11, was on the stage with their mother and the other dancers in a silver jumpsuit. During the number, Rumi, 5, was spotted in the crowd wearing an adorable pink dress, per social media footage. She even sweetly held up a handmade “We Love You, Blue” sign.

Beyoncé — who shares her daughters and son Sir, 5, with husband Jay-Z — kicked off her Renaissance world tour earlier this month.

While the former Destiny’s Child member is one of the biggest musicians in the world, being a mother is one of her top priorities. Beyoncé and the 53-year-old Roc Nation founder — who wed in April 2008 — first became parents three years later when Blue Ivy was born. Their twins, Rumi and Sir, completed the family in June 2017.

“Jay-Z and Beyonce have nannies for the kids and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019 of the brood. “Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older, and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too. They’re a very tight-knit family and like to do everything together.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Blue Ivy and Rumi have even started to work alongside their mother, who enlisted them for a joint photoshoot for her Ivy Park brand in 2021. Blue Ivy has also shown that she inherited the “Cuff It” artist’s musical talents, stepping out on stage during her mom’s various concerts. The preteen even nabbed her first Grammy Award in March 2021 for Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” music video, in which Blue Ivy had a featured role.

“Blue Ivy is just so incredible and reminds me of Beyoncé so much,” Queen B’s father, Mathew Knowles, exclusively told Us in May 2020.“I think we all see [musical skills] in her. Just like I saw it in Solange [Knowles] and Beyoncé when they were growing up. They’re just about the passion because when we live in our passions, we don’t have to work a day in our lives. … I just want them to find their passions and put in the work ethic and they’ll be successful.”