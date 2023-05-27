Who runs the world? Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy made a surprise cameo at the Renaissance Tour in Paris — and the 11-year-old busted out some major dance moves.

The pre-teen joined the former Destiny’s Child frontwoman, 41, on stage at the Friday, May 26, event for her song “My Power,” according to social media footage. Blue, who dazzled in a sparkly silver getup and black sunnies, showed off her choreographed dance moves as her mom belted out lyrics from the 2019 Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

“Give it up for Blue,” Beyoncé told concertgoers before disappearing behind her backup dancers so her daughter — whom she shares with husband Jay-Z — could have her own solo moment in the spotlight.

Friday’s concert marks the second time Blue has joined the “Halo” songstress on stage. She previously made an appearance during a Dubai show in January. One month later, she was spotted attending Super Bowl LVII with her dad, 53.

The “99 Problems” rapper — who also shares 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with Beyoncé — matched his baby girl in a color-coordinated outfit and snapped photo after photo of his mini-me as she made sure the pictures came out OK.

While Blue has made a few public appearances with her parents over the past year, she’s lived the majority of her life out of the spotlight. The “Single Ladies” artist revealed during her August 2021 Harper’s Bazaar cover story that maintaining a strong sense of mental health was the “backbone” of her family.

The “Run the World” singer shared that she’s been creating similar “positive rituals” for herself since the coronavirus quarantine — and loves that Blue and her little sister “will have the example of those.”

“One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace,” the Grammy winner told the magazine.

While Queen B is all about allowing her children to find their own inner peace, their father is focused on treating the three little ones like individuals.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” he explained to The Sunday Times in April 2021. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

The RocNation cofounder added that not only do he and the Texas native want to “provide a loving environment” to their little ones, but they work to “be attentive to who they want to be.”

“It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea,” he said. “We’re just guides.”

The pair “do everything” with Blue, Sir and Rumi, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019. “Jay-Z and Beyoncé have nannies for the kids and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere. Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older, and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too.”