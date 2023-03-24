A fashion icon! Beyoncé is the cover star of Vogue France’s April 2023 issue and designed 16 Renaissance-inspired dresses.

The magazine took to Instagram on Friday, March 24, to share the exciting news. In the black and white photo, the “Cuff It” singer, 41, looked radiant in a studded bodycon dress, finished with a matching cap. She smiled with her eyes closed while leaning against fashion designer Olivier Rousteing. He wrapped his arms around the Grammy Award winner and kissed her cheek.

“The cover star of our April issue, Beyoncé, who designed a Balmain haute couture collection, with her friend, the designer,” the company captioned the post.

The “Crazy In Love” singer is quoted in the caption: “Olivier is a dream partner and a designer who is constantly innovating and evolving. All that he has done as a black designer to open doors has been a source of inspiration … I am extremely proud of what we have created, and of the synergies that formed between our teams.”

In a press release, Rousteing added, “Beginning in September, Beyoncé, her stylist Marni Senofonte, my Balmain design team and I joined forces for five months … in order to edit down last summer’s grouping of sketches into a reasonable number of true proposals, and then convert those into actual couture creations.”

He continued, “From the beginning, we knew that this collaboration was going to be unlike any of the others that either of us had worked on before … Together, we created this one-of-a-kind couture collection, with each silhouette directly inspired by a specific Renaissance composition.”

The extravagant collection includes everything from silver ensembles and sequined catsuits to embroidered gowns.

Perhaps one of the most electric looks of the collection is inspired by an illusion chandelier. The model looked fabulous in a velvet bodysuit, finished with gloves and a turban featuring brass and crystal pendants. ​The outfit was finished with matching earrings, shoulder pads and strappy shoes.

Beyoncé also shared the news on her social media: “Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture. Designing alongside you was freeing—thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself.”

Fans were quick to support the designs in her comments section. One wrote, “Too stunned to speak.” A second added, “Outstanding,” and more praised, “This is iconiccccc.”