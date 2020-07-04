Celebs are setting aside separates and ditching predictable dresses for fun one-and-done jumpsuits. Stars pick styles that pump up the volume in bold colors, playful prints and glittering details.

Malin Åkerman rocked a lilac cut-out Cushnie design, which retails for $1,795 but is currently on sale for $359 here. Saoirse Ronan wore a crepe Alex Perry number with a dramatic draped sash, which you can snag for $2,200 here.

Dressing up the trend in sparkly embellishments, Kate Beckinsale stunned in an allover gold beaded Zuhair Murad; Tiffany Haddish glowed in a neon sequin Greta Constantine; and Solange Knowles looked sleek in a mirror-adorned David Koma.

See how more Hollywood beauties wear the jumpsuit trend below.