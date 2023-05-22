Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

Beyonce’s Dad Mathew Knowles Shares How He Raised Her to Reach Her Fullest Potential: I ‘Taught By Example’

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

From one parent to another. Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, is opening up about how he and his ex-wife, Tina Knowles, have imparted their best parenting advice to their superstar daughter.

“I hope we taught by example,” the 71-year-old record executive exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, May 20, while promoting his partnership with WealthFlix.

See Beyonce Jay Z Rare Family Photos With 3 Kids

There They Are! See Beyonce, Jay-Z's Rare Family Photos With 3 Kids

Read article

Along with the “Cuff It” singer, 41, Mathew and Tina, 69, also share daughter Solange Knowles. The former couple were married for more than 30 years before calling it quits in 2011. He became a father again in 2010, welcoming his son, Nixon, 13, with Alexsandra Wright, as well as his daughter Koi, 12, with TaQoya Branscomb, in the same year.

While raising his daughters with Tina, the music manager prioritized exposing them to all sorts of different hobbies and career paths. “We’d take them to NASA, we would take them to science fairs, we’d take them to a library,” he told Us. “We’d take them to sporting events [and] entertainment, and we wanted to see what they gravitated towards.”

Mathew Knowles Shares How He Raised Beyonce to Reach Her Fullest Potential
Mathew Knowles and Beyonce Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

In the end, the Alabama native said “it was always entertainment” that captured the girls’ interest. By allowing Beyoncé and Solange, 36, to “really find their passion,” Mathew believes he helped his kids reach their full potential as artists. “One day, you’re gonna go to your passion and you try to do that sooner than later,” he explained.

Beyoncé was around the age of her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, now 11, when she competed on the ‘90s series Star Search as a member of the band Girls Tyme alongside Kelly Rowland and several other performers. While they were unsuccessful on the competition show, the group later renamed themselves Destiny’s Child — and went on to become one of the biggest girl groups of all time.

Beyonce and Solange Knowles Ups and Downs Through the Years

Beyonce and Solange Knowles' Ups and Downs Through the Years

Read article

“[Host] Ed McMahon shared, he says, ‘I don’t know why all of the people that constantly went on Star Search go nowhere professionally,” Mathew, who was previously the band’s manager, told Us. “It’s the people that lose [who were successful], and that’s why it’s important to talk about failure because it’s an opportunity to grow.”

Mathew Knowles Shares How He Raised Beyonce to Reach Her Fullest Potential 3
Beyonce performs live in Cardiff as part of her Renaissance World Tour. INSTARimages.com

In the year’s since the group’s breakup, Beyoncé — who also shares twins Rumi and Sir, 5, with husband Jay-Z — has released seven studio albums as a solo artist and has become the most-decorated artist in Grammys history. Solange — who shares son Daniel, 18, with ex-husband Daniel Smithscored her own Grammy win in 2017 for Best R&B Performance.

While he’s proud of his kids’ many entertainment achievements over the years, Mathew’s current focus is on family and health. As Father’s Day approaches, the businessman — who revealed in 2019 that he was diagnosed with breast cancer — is cherishing every moment with his loved ones.

Beyonce and Jay-Z Relationship Timeline Tiffany

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Relationship Timeline: Photos

Read article

“I’m a cancer survivor, so I view life differently,” he shared with Us. “Every day is a special day for me. Not just Father’s Day or Mother’s Day, but every day.”

The professor has enjoyed spending time with his grandkids as they grow up, joking that his favorite part of being a grandfather is that he “can given ‘em back” to their parents at the end of the day.

Mathew Knowles Shares How He Raised Beyonce to Reach Her Fullest Potential 2
Tina Knowles, Beyonce Knowles and Mathew Knowles. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Always hustling, Mathew is also sharing his business skills with others through his partnership with WealthFlix. The website — which is a joint venture between United Ventures and Future Media — helps aspiring entrepreneurs learn about wealth creation through exclusive networking opportunities, celebrity interviews, podcasts and more.

“What WealthFlix is doing is amazing, and that’s working with our next generations of entrepreneurs and sharing our successes and also our failures,” the Fisk University alum said. “I think that’s very important.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories