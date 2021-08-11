The whole squad! Beyoncé is making her first foray into kid’s clothing with the launch of Ivy Park x adidas’ Rodeo collection and to hype up her fan base she enlisted the help of some super cute models: her kids!

The 40-year-old superstar dropped a video to tease the upcoming line and daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, whom she shares with Jay-Z, made guest appearances in the video.

And let Us just say, it doesn’t get cuter than this! From Blue’s matchy-matchy moment with her mom (they rocked cow print purple and brown leggings) to the 4-year-old twins’ blue sweatsuits, it’s safe to say that in 36 seconds the Lemonade singer served up quite the thrilling campaign.



Oh, and of course fans can’t wait to get their hands on the collection, which will be released on August 16. After the brand posted a snippet of the campaign to Instagram, the comments section blew up.

“OMG THE CARTER KIDS,” a fan excitedly wrote. Another added: “WAS THAT RUMI & SIR?!!!! No way!! And Princess Blue!”

Others joked that the cute collection was inspiring them to have kids of their own, for the sole purposes of having a reason to purchase the child-sized clothing.



“Wow now I need to have kids so I can buy them Ivy Park,” a fan wrote, while another bluntly said: “Now I want kids.”

Venturing into the children’s clothing arena has been on Beyoncé’s mind for quite some time. And she opened up about her decision to expand her brand during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for their Icons Issue.

“On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits,” she told the publication. “My kids are usually on set with me for shoots and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra smalls so we could match.So, it is a natural progression for Ivy Park to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

Adults, fear not. The drop has clothing for you too. According to a press release shared with Us Weekly, the Rodeo collection will contain 58 adult apparel styles, 5 adult footwear styles and 13 different accessories. They range in price from $25 for select accessories to $200 for clothing and IVP Ultraboost sneakers.

While the materials, silhouettes and fashion statements vary, Beyoncé made it a point to give everything a western spin and celebrate the “formidable impact of Black men and women on American Western culture.”