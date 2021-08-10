All hail Queen B! Beyoncé is the cover star for Harper’s Bazaar’s September 2021 Issue and it’s safe to say the 40-year-old star lives up to the publication’s Icon Issue status.

With her Ivy Park fashion line (which is breaking into kid’s clothing, FYI), a new partnership with Tiffany & Co and “an array of other projects that promise to obliterate old boundaries,” the Lemonade singer has her hands in just about everything.

But before diving into what the mom of three has brewing in the pipeline, let’s all take a moment to appreciate the jaw-dropping fashion, gorgeous makeup and, most importantly, wildly amazing hair looks that graced the cover of the magazine.

From blonde butt-length extensions that gave her Ivy Park Rodeo denim chaps a chic spin to the structural updo that polished off the high fashion vibe created with a feathered Gucci coat, hairstylists Jawara and Nakia Collins worked some serious magic.

Of course, there’s also the braided masterpiece, filled with dozens of twists and turns, that made Beyoncé look like an actual superhero while posing next to an IRL horse. Keep scrolling for proof.

The visionary vibe of the pictures perfectly encapsulated the Grammy award winner’s aura. Because at 40, the star admits she feels like she’s just getting started building her empire.

Part of that expansion, includes bringing Ivy Park x adidas into the kids’ clothing space. “On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits,” she told Bazaar. “My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for Ivy Park to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

But with so many things in the works, Beyoncé does recognize the importance of taking time to indulge in self-care.

“I have not always made myself a priority. I’ve personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage,” she explained. “I’ve picked up many secrets and techniques over the years to look my best for every show. But I know that to give the best of me, I have to take care of myself and listen to my body.”

As a result, she’s spent time focusing on her “peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I’m feeding my mind and body.”

To see Beyoncé in action on the cover of Harper's Bazaar — and get the full fashion and beauty breakdown