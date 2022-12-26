Stars Who Left Hollywood Behind: Cameron Diaz, Michael Schoeffling and More

Diaz got her start with a role alongside Jim Carreyin the 1994 film The Mask. The actress continued to find success with movies including My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary, Vanilla Sky, Charlie’s Angels and many more.
In August 2020, the California native reflected on her decision to hit pause on her career. “I really looked at my life and I saw what I had been — when you’re making a movie, it’s the perfect excuse, they own you — and I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people,” she explained during an episode of the “In Goop Health: The Sessions” video series. “They took it. I basically had to take it back and take responsibility for my life.”
“It’s just a different time in my life now,” she told Yahoo Finance in March 2021. “Now I’m here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing. … I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here.”
“[They] were both hugely supportive and pleased for her to forge her own career path,” the insider shared. “Naturally they asked if she was certain this was what she wanted, but there was no doubt in their minds that Cameron could always come back if she wanted to. It wasn’t and still isn’t a total forever thing. But once the decision was made, Cameron never really looked back. She’s had numerous offers but politely declined them each and every time.”
The actor offered a rare glimpse into his decision, telling USA Today in 2005, “I pulled out of making movies in about ’96 or ’97. I’m a single parent, and I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the traveling involved in making movies. So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it.”
Scroll down for more stars who chose to part ways with Hollywood over the years:
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Stars Who Left Hollywood Behind Over the Years: Cameron Diaz, Michael Schoeffling and More
Parting ways. Celebrities such as Cameron Diaz and Rick Moranis rose to stardom in Hollywood — only to leave their acting careers in the past.
Diaz got her start with a role alongside Jim Carreyin the 1994 film The Mask. The actress continued to find success with movies including My Best Friend's Wedding, There's Something About Mary, Vanilla Sky, Charlie's Angels and many more.
After exchanging vows with Benji Madden in 2015, the Golden Globe nominee confirmed her decision to step away from acting. She welcomed daughter Raddix in 2019 via surrogate.
In August 2020, the California native reflected on her decision to hit pause on her career. “I really looked at my life and I saw what I had been — when you’re making a movie, it’s the perfect excuse, they own you — and I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people,” she explained during an episode of the “In Goop Health: The Sessions” video series. “They took it. I basically had to take it back and take responsibility for my life.”
Diaz later noted that her priorities shifted since she stopped acting.
“It's just a different time in my life now,” she told Yahoo Finance in March 2021. “Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing. … I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."
[jwplayer ROsN1rkH-zhNYySv2]
Earlier this year, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Shrek actress was “still very close” with Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow and more of her friends from the industry.
“[They] were both hugely supportive and pleased for her to forge her own career path,” the insider shared. “Naturally they asked if she was certain this was what she wanted, but there was no doubt in their minds that Cameron could always come back if she wanted to. It wasn’t and still isn’t a total forever thing. But once the decision was made, Cameron never really looked back. She’s had numerous offers but politely declined them each and every time.”
Moranis, for his part, made a name for himself starring in projects including Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Ghostbusters. The comedian stepped away from Hollywood to focus on raising his children, Mitchell and Rachel, after his wife, Ann Belsky, died of cancer in 1991.
The actor offered a rare glimpse into his decision, telling USA Today in 2005, "I pulled out of making movies in about ’96 or ’97. I'm a single parent, and I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the traveling involved in making movies. So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it."
Scroll down for more stars who chose to part ways with Hollywood over the years:
Credit: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cameron Diaz
The Body Book author won people over with her work in romantic comedies and animation. Diaz appeared in films including The Holiday, What Happens in Vegas, Bad Teacher and The Other Woman. Her final project was the 2014 movie Annie.
After taking a step back from Hollywood, Diaz focused on motherhood. In June 2022, the SAG nominee announced her return to the big screen with Netflix's Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx.
Credit: Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock
Michael Schoeffling
Schoeffling rose to stardom after he played Jake Ryan opposite Molly Ringwald in the 1980's film Sixteen Candles. He also booked roles in Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken, Vision Quest and Mermaids.
The former actor ultimately chose to move back to Pennsylvania with his family and opened a woodworking shop. Schoeffling's daughter, Scarlet, whom he shares with wife Valerie C. Robinson, has ventured into the modeling industry. The pair also have a son named Zane.
Parsons, who has since appeared in 2020's Sweet Thing, also published three children's books. She married director Alexandre Rockwell in 2003 and the twosome expanded their family with daughter Lana and son Nico.
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock
Rick Moranis
Moranis scored roles in Spaceballs, Parenthood, The Flintstones and the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise at the height of his acting career.
The England native had a lengthy career in Hollywood with roles in My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln. He also appeared in My Beautiful Laundrette, A Room with a View, The Boxer, The Age of Innocence and more.
“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor,” the actor’s spokesperson told Variety in 2017. “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject. ”
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Phoebe Cates
After delivering an iconic performance in the '80s film Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Cates continued to act in Gremlins and Drop Dead Fred.
The New York native married Kevin Kline in 1989 and the duo welcomed kids Greta and Owen. Cates hit pause on her acting career to focus on raising her children and ultimately decided not to return to the big screen. She opened a New York City boutique titled Blue Tree in 2005.
Since her time on screen, Stone went to university to get her degree in psychology and later nursing. After graduating from school in 2019, Stone documented her time on the front lines during the COVID pandemic.