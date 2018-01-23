Going out on a high note. Daniel Day-Lewis earned a best actor Oscar nomination on Tuesday, January 23, when contenders for the 90th annual ceremony were announced.

The actor received the nod for his work in Phantom Thread, the last film he is expected to make as a working actor.

As previously reported, Day-Lewis, 60, announced in June 2017 that he planned on retiring from acting, Months later, he opened up about the decision in the holiday issue of W magazine.

“All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don’t know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion,” he said at the time. “It was something I had to do.”

“I need to believe in the value of what I’m doing,” he continued. “The work can seem vital. Irresistible, even. And if an audience believes it, that should be good enough for me. But, lately, it isn’t.”

In the interview, Day-Lewis explained that his role in the film – which revolves around a dressmaker in the 1950s in London who is commissioned to design for members of high society and the royal family – contributed to his decision to step away from the big screen. “Before making the film, I didn’t know I was going to stop acting,” he said of his experience shooting the movie with director Paul Thomas Anderson. “I do know that Paul and I laughed a lot before we made the movie. And then we stopped laughing because we were both overwhelmed by a sense of sadness. That took us by surprise: We didn’t realize what we had given birth to. It was hard to live with. And still is.”

Including Day-Lewis’ nod, Phantom Thread received six nominations for the ceremony, including best picture, best director (Anderson) and best supporting actress (Lesley Manville).

The 90th annual Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 4.

