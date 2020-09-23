Focusing on the positive. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt “were a little nervous going into” the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read on Thursday, September 17, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 51, who played roles originated by Judge Reinhold and Phoebe Cates in the 1982 film, “both enjoyed themselves” during the special, as it all went off without a hitch.

The virtual table read, hosted by Dane Cook, raised money for two different charities, Sean Penn’s emergency relief organization, CORE, and the REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit is centered around criminal justice reform.

The actors, who married in 2000 and divorced in 2005, were joined by multiple A-list stars, including Penn, 60, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey and Julia Roberts.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star playfully said hello to the Friends alum at the top of the video, referring to her as “Aniston.” She quickly responded with, “Hi, Pitt,” before later calling him “honey,” sending fans into a frenzy on social media.

Although body language expert Tonya Reiman says that Aniston appears to have some “hidden thoughts” in the video, the insider tells Us the exes have a genuine friendship these days.

“It used to bug them how everyone pulls for them to get back together, but now they laugh it off,” the source says of the pair. “The truth is they have each other’s backs. They constantly bounce ideas off each other and share happy news when they have it. They have such a natural, easy energy together.”

In fact, the former couple hope to work together again when the time is right. “They don’t want to milk this ‘friendly exes’ dynamic they’ve got going on too much,” the insider adds. “They’re both very mindful of that.”

