Without a hitch! When Dane Cook began to put together Feelin’ A-Live, the virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, he had no idea which talent would agree. However, since he had a past connection with Jennifer Aniston, she was locked in early.

Ultimately, the cast was filled with A-listers, including Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and — the one who received the most press — Aniston’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

“Once Brad’s team talked to him, I’m sure it was just like, ‘Here’s who’s already in so far,'” the comedian, 48, shared on the Better Together With Maria Menounos show on Monday, September 21. “There was no hesitation, there was no rules, there was no nothing! I just want people to know, there wasn’t anything like … No! Zero. No drama. They both locked in. What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped, which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people.”

Pitt, 56, played Brad Hamilton, the character originally portrayed by Judge Reinhold in the 1982 film, while Aniston, 51, played Brad’s crush Linda Barrett, who was portrayed by Phoebe Cates in the movie.

In real life, the exes were married from 2000 to 2005. This made it even more entertaining for fans to see them flirting on the virtual special.

“Everyone, including Brad and Jen, had a really good time doing the reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High and were happy to reunite,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after the Thursday, September 17, special. “Dane plans to organize more readings like this in the future. … Brad and Jen’s friends and the others involved thought it went really well!”

The former couple “are on good terms and both agreed to play their respective roles and have fun with it,” the insider added.

The event was all to raise money for original Fast Times at Ridgemont High star Penn’s humanitarian organization CORE, which provides COVID-19 relief services, as well as for the REFORM Alliance, an organization focused on reforming the criminal justice system.