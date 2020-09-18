No bad blood in sight! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were all smiles during the virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The charity event was hosted by Dane Cook on Thursday, September 17, and raised money for two different nonprofit groups. Pitt, 56, and the Friends alum, 51, were joined by Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn — and sent fans into a frenzy.

“Everyone, including Brad and Jen, had a really good time doing the reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High and were happy to reunite,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Dane plans to organize more readings like this in the future. … Brad and Jen’s friends and the others involved thought it went really well!”

In the new take on the 1982 coming-of-age film, Pitt and Aniston put their undeniable chemistry on full display. The former couple, who ended their marriage in 2005 after five years, “are on good terms and both agreed to play their respective roles and have fun with it,” the source adds.

Fans swooned over the reunion between the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and his ex-wife, who portrayed his character’s crush in the table read. During one scene, Pitt blushed as Aniston’s character gushed about how “cute” and “sexy” he was. While viewers focused on the sparks flying between the duo, both Pitt and Aniston made giving back their first priority.

“The two of them, along with the other participants, were happy to support Sean Penn’s cause when they were asked,” the source says. The table read benefited Penn’s emergency relief organization, CORE, and the REFORM Alliance, which is centered around criminal justice reform.

Earlier this year, the Ad Astra star showed his support for Aniston while she accepted her Screen Actors Guild award. A photo of the two embracing backstage at the awards show went viral in January, but an insider reassured Us at the time that there was “nothing romantic going on” between the actors.

“They actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together,” the source revealed. “Jen is having the time of her life right now. She’s satisfied with her work and personal life.”

Though fans are begging for him to get back together with the Morning Show actress, Pitt has found a new flame amid his messy divorce from Angelina Jolie. Us confirmed in August that the Fight Club actor is dating German model Nicole Poturalski after the pair were spotted together in France.

“Brad thinks Nicole is beautiful and kind,” a source explained earlier this month. “He has absolutely no plans nor any desire to ever get married again. Brad doesn’t want a girlfriend that he’s with every day.”