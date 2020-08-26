Finding love? Brad Pitt has made headlines for stepping out with the new lady in his life: Nicole Poturalski.

The Ad Astra actor, 56, was seen arriving with Poturalski at Paris–Le Bourget airport in France on Wednesday, August 26. The twosome, who were dressed casually and wearing protective face masks due to the COVID-19 crisis, were on their way to Pitt’s chateau in the South of France.

Us Weekly can confirm that Pitt and Poturalski are dating. However, the Oscar winner’s new romance comes amid his ongoing divorce battle with Angelina Jolie. The pair became legally single in April 2019, but they are still working out the details of their custody agreement over their six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Earlier this month, the exes encountered a bump in their legal battle over the private judge that’s handling their case. Jolie, 45, claimed that Judge John W. Ouderkirk is too close to Pitt’s legal team and attempted to have him removed.

“Her stance is that he needs to get off his high horse and be reasonable in return,” a source revealed to Us. “She only wants peace and what’s fair.”

Following his 2016 split from Jolie, Pitt has been rumored to be dating a few famous women, including Sienna Miller. More recently, his frequent hangouts with Alia Shawkat led to speculation of a romance. Both actors, however, have stated that they are just friends.

“They’re hanging out plenty,” a source close to Pitt exclusively told Us in May. “They’re only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad’s place whenever they have time to chill. It’s all very organic and easy.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was also married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. Despite the rocky end to their marriage, the former couple have since forged a friendship.

An insider told Us in January that Aniston, 52, is completely “over” her past drama with Pitt. “Some of her friends are amazed at how she’s forgiven him and looked past their history, but she is a good person and doesn’t want to hold onto any bad feelings,” the source explained. “She appreciates having his support, as she would with any close friend in her life, and she is there for him as well.”

