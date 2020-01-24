Evolved relationship! Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are past their divorce and on to life as supportive exes.

“She has forgiven him for his past mistakes and what he put her through and is ‘over it.’ Some of her friends are amazed at how she’s forgiven him and looked past their history, but she is a good person and doesn’t want to hold onto any bad feelings,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She appreciates having his support, as she would with any close friend in her life, and she is there for him as well.”

However, fans hoping for a rekindled romance are not likely to be rewarded. “Jennifer is not interested in Brad in a romantic sense or wanting to get back together with him,” the insider says. “They are friends and hang out when they can and that’s all there is to it.”

Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 50, proved just how far past their previous drama they are upon reuniting at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 19. The actor proudly watched the Friends alum’s speech backstage as she accepted her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The pair were then spotted embracing as they celebrated together.

The Morning Show star and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage. The duo made their post-split friendship known in February 2019 when Pitt attended Aniston’s star-studded 50th birthday party. Us later confirmed that the Oscar winner spent four hours at the actress’ Christmas party at her Bel-Air, California, home in December 2019.

The twosome kept things cordial at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month. Aniston “stood up and clapped for Brad’s win” after he received Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, according to an eyewitness. She also laughed when Pitt joked in his speech, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.”

Aniston wed Justin Theroux in August 2015 but announced her separation from the Leftovers alum, 48, in February 2018. Pitt, for his part, shares six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 — with Angelina Jolie, whom he split from in September 2016 after two years of marriage.