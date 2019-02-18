Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were once Hollywood’s most beloved couple. Though it’s been more than a decade — and a second divorce for both the Friends alum and the Troy actor— people often still wonder about them getting back together.

Fans’ emotions were sent into overdrive after Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday bash in February 2018 at Sunset Towers in West Hollywood. “Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At one point she hugged him and thanked him for coming,” an insider explained to Us Weekly at the time.

Though some partygoers “were surprised to see Brad there and were making a big deal of it,” the source noted that it “didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen.”

The source added: “The invite went out to a ton of people and he accepted. She was happy he was there, but that was it. She was busy making the rounds and excited to see so many people near and dear to her.”

Aniston and Pitt — who split in October 2005 after five years of marriage — are rumored to have rekindled their friendship in the wake of the Fight Club actor’s split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. That same year, Pitt reached out to Aniston following the death of her mother, Nancy Dow. “Brad contacted Jen after her mom died, and she was touched that he knew what a difficult time it was,” an insider told Us of the support.

Pitt and Jolie reached a custody agreement in late 2018 after a legal battle for their six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Aniston, meanwhile, was married to Justin Theroux for nearly three years before calling it quits on their relationship in February 2018.

Scroll down to read everything Aniston and Pitt have said about their past relationship and split.