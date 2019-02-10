Brad Pitt was spotted outside the Sunset Tower in L.A. where his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday party on Saturday, February 10.

The Oscar winner, 55, arrived outside the West Hollywood hotel in a big black car. Pitt, who was wearing a cap, was then seen alongside his bodyguard, walking inside as paparazzi yelled his name.

He wasn’t the only one of Aniston’s exes making a surprise appearance — John Mayer was also in attendance.

And making for an even more interesting evening, Pitt’s ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow was also at the party, as was Mayer’s ex-girlfriend Katy Perry, who arrived on a motorcycle with current boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Kate Hudson, Jason Bateman, Robert Downey Jr. and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer were also among the celebrity guests.

Pitt and Aniston split in October 2005 after five years of marriage. She went on to date Vince Vaughn and Mayer before marrying Justin Theroux in August 2015. They broke up in February 2018.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Theroux found love notes that the Friends alum had saved from her time with Pitt. “He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written,” a source told Us last year. “Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’”

The source added that while the Dumplin’ actress assured her husband that the notes “weren’t a big deal,” Theroux “wasn’t thrilled … Justin had moments of insecurity like that.”

Aniston told Elle in an interview in December that she considered her two marriages to have “been very successful.”

“When they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

Pitt, meanwhile, split from wife Angelina Jolie in September 2016 after two years of marriage and almost 10 years together. He and Paltrow, 46, called it quits in 1997 after three years together.

